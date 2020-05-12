LATEST

VIDEO: SST, Long Beach Grand Prix 2017

By

Tuesday 12th May, 2020 - 6:16pm

Speedcafe.com has joined forces with R&J Batteries to create Stadium Super Truck Week.

In celebration of one of motorsport’s most spectacular and controversial categories, each day Speedcafe.com will feature one of the top seven Stadium Super Truck races from events over the past five years

The highlight of the week will be the chance for one lucky reader to win a return trip for two to drive Greg Gartner’s R&J Batteries SST after tuition from Paul Morris at the Norwell Motorplex on the Gold Coast, Queensland. To enter, CLICK HERE.

Today’s video: SST, Long Beach Grand Prix 2017

With Stadium Super Trucks growing worldwide, Race 1 on the streets of Long Beach USA in 2017 had Aussie Matt Brabham take the win from Paul ‘The Dude’ Morris in an eventful race.

