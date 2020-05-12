Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2012, it was announced that iconic car builder Carroll Shelby had died.

Shelby won the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as playing a part in the collaboration between Shelby-American and Ford’s back-to-back victories in 1966 and 1967.

Edsel B. Ford II said, “Today, we have lost a legend in Ford Motor Company’s history, and my family and I have lost a dear friend.”

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 12.

2012: Legendary road and race car builder Carroll Shelby dies

Legendary high performance road and race car builder Carroll Shelby has died, aged 89.

2017: Mallala set for revamp under new ownership

Mallala Motorsport Park is set to undergo a revamp in order to attract national events following its acquisition by the Peregrine Corporation, run by successful businessman Sam Shahin.

2015: Red Bull: Audi is coming or we are out of F1

Red Bull has issued another warning it will quit Formula 1 with Helmut Marko claiming the team will only remain if they can be competitive, or if Audi joins forces.

2011: Cochrane blasts Seven over V8 TV scheduling

V8 Supercars Chairman Tony Cochrane has blasted the Seven Network over its treatment of the championship, singling out the scheduling of races on 7mate as his major grievance.

