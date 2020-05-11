Win the chance to drive Greg Gartner’s R&J Batteries Stadium Super Truck

Speedcafe.com has joined forces with R&J Batteries to create a world first competition where the winner will have the chance to actually drive Greg Gartner’s Stadium Super Truck.

The ultimate post COVID-19 prize has been put together in partnership with Paul Morris’ Norwell Motorplex on the Gold Coast, which will host the winner and a guest for the experience of a lifetime.

To be in the running, all fans have to do is head to the competition landing page and enter their details.

On top of the ultimate prize, there will be a daily winner of an R&J Batteries race-themed office chair. Perfect to help complete the home work station or gaming set up of 7 lucky winners.

The major prize winner will receive a return trip for two to Queensland from their nearest Australian capital city, a night’s accommodation, transfers, meals and a tuition session with Morris, courtesy of R&J Batteries which is a proud Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner.

Once the winner reaches a comfortable level of competency, they will have the chance to drive solo and possibly even hit one of Stadium Super Truck’s famous jumps.

The prize will be claimed once the state and federal COVID-19 laws allow for safe travel, providing the ultimate experience to overcome the isolation blues.

R&J Batteries’ CEO Stuart Hamilton said the competition was a fantastic way to bring some excitement and positivity into what have been unprecedented times.

“The Major prize of a return trip for two to the Gold Coast to actually drive Greg Gartner’s R&J Batteries Stadium Super Truck is super exciting opportunity and will give the winner something to look forward to once all the Coronavirus restrictions have been lifted,” said Hamilton.

“I could not think of a better way to fire out of isolation than with the experience of a lifetime.

“With everyone in lockdown and working from home, there are probably a few home office chairs that have been worn out so we thought we would also provide an opportunity to win a cool replacement,” or said Hamilton.

“We have to thank Paul Morris and the Norwell Motorplex and the Speedcafe.com team for helping us pull all this together for the fans. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Morris, a Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner and SST champion, is regarded as one of the world’s leading race driver instructors and is a mentor to many of the sport’s current crop of junior talent in several categories.

“The Norwell Motorplex was happy to get involved with this program which can only be good for the category and give one lucky winner an experience they will never forget,” said Morris.

“We recently introduced ‘learn to drive’ sessions for the SST at Norwell, but I understand that this is the first time such a prize has been given away anywhere in the world.

“The winner will be provided full tuition and build up to a level where hopefully we can get them going over one of our famous jumps.

“If the winner is not confident enough to drive, we will give them a hell of a ride and maybe get them behind the wheel of one of our supercar school cars.”

Speedcafe.com General Manager, Justin Murray, said that he was expecting enormous interest in the world first competition.

“We have been involved in some cool competitions during the last 10 years, but this is right up there with the best,” said Murray.

“If the seven office chairs are not enough incentive, the opportunity to drive Greg Gartner’s R&J Batteries Stadium Super Truck with personal tuition from Paul Morris will get the fans’ attention.”

R&J Batteries was established in 1995 and is Australia’s fastest growing battery company with 22 company-owned stores across Australia and New Zealand.

The company prides itself on providing the best customer service and is excited to be bringing this competition to both the Speedcafe and R&J Batteries audiences.

All of the R&J Batteries stores can be found on the new networkcafe.com.au business directory – CLICK HERE to join.

The company also has 7,000 distributors nationally – visit rjbatt.com.au to learn more.

The competition will run for the next seven days with a chair being given away each day. The earlier you enter the more chances you will have to win.

CLICK HERE to enter.