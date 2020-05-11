LATEST

FFord gauging competitor interest for July round at Sandown > View

VIDEO: SST, Clipsal 500 Adelaide 2015 > View

POLL: When will you next attend a motorsport event? > View

Miedecke reveals Mustang for Bathurst 6 Hour > View

Motorsport Australia releases 'Return To Race' strategy > View

IN FULL: Motorsport Australia's 'Return To Race' strategy > View

Victoria to ease restrictions on professional sport this week > View

VIDEO: Heimgartner's upgraded sim set-up > View

ON THIS DAY: May 11 > View

Miller one of five in race for factory Ducati seats > View

Ricciardo and Renault have 'shared appetite' > View

Win the chance to drive Greg Gartner’s R&J Batteries Stadium Super Truck > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: SST, Clipsal 500 Adelaide 2015

VIDEO: SST, Clipsal 500 Adelaide 2015

By

Monday 11th May, 2020 - 5:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Speedcafe.com has joined forces with R&J Batteries to create Stadium Super Truck Week.

In celebration of one of motorsport’s most spectacular and controversial categories, each day Speedcafe.com will be feature one of the top seven Stadium Super Truck races from events over the past five years

The highlight of the week will be the chance for one lucky reader to win a return trip for two to drive Greg Gartner’s R&J Batteries SST after tuition from Paul Morris at the Norwell Motorplex on the Gold Coast, Queensland. To enter, CLICK HERE.

Today’s video: SST, Clipsal 500 Adelaide 2015

Stadium Super Truck first raced in Australia on the streets of Adelaide in 2015 where an awesome finish to Race 3 saw series owner Robby Gordon take the win from young gun Sheldon Creed who finished the race his side.

More Stadium Super Trucks News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com