ON THIS DAY: May 11

On this day in 2012, Jack Perkins announced that he was to restore his father’s last ever V8 Supercar.

Perkins Engineering took on the project to restore the Commodore VY that Larry Perkins and Steven Richards raced at Bathurst in 2003. The pair finished in fourth.

The restoration of the PE041 saw Larry get behind the wheel of the car for the first time since that race in March of this year.

2012: Perkins Jnr to give his father’s last Bathurst car full restoration

Jack Perkins may not be competing full-time in any motor racing class this year, but he is keeping busy away from the track.

2018: Ricciardo: Upgraded Red Bull to look ‘pretty crazy’

Daniel Ricciardo says upgrades to the Red Bulls for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix will ‘look pretty crazy’ while providing a speed advantage at Barcelona.

2017: T8 keen to adopt Penske leg protection system

Triple Eight is investigating the possibility of fitting a modified version of the DJR Team Penske leg protection system in its cars to adhere to Supercars’ new safety regulations.

2016: Nissan boss calls for calm amid Volvo exit

Nissan Australia CEO Richard Emery says that Volvo’s decision to exit V8 Supercars should not be seen as a crisis point for the category.

