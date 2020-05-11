LATEST

Motorsport Australia releases 'Return To Race' strategy > View

IN FULL: Motorsport Australia's 'Ready To Race' strategy > View

Victoria to ease restrictions on professional sport this week > View

VIDEO: Heimgartner's upgraded sim set-up > View

ON THIS DAY: May 11 > View

Miller one of five in race for factory Ducati seats > View

Ricciardo and Renault have 'shared appetite' > View

Win the chance to drive Greg Gartner’s R&J Batteries Stadium Super Truck > View

Erebus completes medical manufacturing after 12,000 pieces produced > View

VIDEO: Rossi breaks down why the Indy 500 is so difficult > View

NETWORK: Dream Simulation, Thomas Randle > View

MECHANIC: When Edwards led F1 underdogs to victory > View

DEVELOPING: Motorsport Australia has released its ‘Return to Race’ document outlining strategies it hopes will see a resumption of the sport…CLICK HERE

Home » News » General » IN FULL: Motorsport Australia’s ‘Ready To Race’ strategy

IN FULL: Motorsport Australia’s ‘Ready To Race’ strategy

By

Monday 11th May, 2020 - 1:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Read Motorsport Australia’s complete ‘Return To Race‘ strategy document it has submitted to governments in order to formulate a plan outlining the steps to a broader resumption in competition nationally.

CLICK HERE for Speedcafe.com’s news report on ‘Return to Race’

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com