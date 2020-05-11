Doohan, Story among latest celebrities announced for Supercars Eseries

Mick Doohan and Ryan Story are among a batch of 10 more names announced for next Monday night’s Supercars Celebrity Eseries event.

The latest crop comprises stars from across several disciplines of motorsport and other sports, including overseas representation in the form of Walkinshaw Andretti United Director/McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and All Blacks/(Waikato) Chiefs Prop Angus Ta’avao.

Doohan, the five-time world champion of the 500cc grand prix motorcycle class which became MotoGP, will follow his son into the virtual Supercars world after Jack drove as a wildcard in the BP All Stars Eseries last week.

Fellow two-wheelers in two-time Dakar Rally winner Toby Price, MotoX and SuperX Champion Dan Reardon, and freestyle MotoX rider Blake Williams will join him in the grid.

Australian Rally Champion Scott Pedder has also been named as a starter, as have Hawthorn Australian Rules Footballer Jarmen Impey and Brisbane Roar Association Football player Daniel Bowles.

Supercars has teased that more names will be announced in the lead-up to Monday night’s event, which will take place around Mount Panorama.

The celebrities already on the entry list were cricketers Brad Hodge and Peter Siddle, surfer Luke Egan, AFL player Jack Riewoldt, former NRL player Nathan Hindmarsh, Supercars team owners/principals Brad Jones and Barry Ryan, and Supercars driver-turned-commentator Neil Crompton.