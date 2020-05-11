LATEST

Cindric to join Supercars Eseries field > View

FFord gauging competitor interest for July round at Sandown > View

VIDEO: SST, Clipsal 500 Adelaide 2015 > View

POLL: When will you next attend a motorsport event? > View

Miedecke reveals Mustang for Bathurst 6 Hour > View

Motorsport Australia releases 'Return To Race' strategy > View

IN FULL: Motorsport Australia's 'Return To Race' strategy > View

Victoria to ease restrictions on professional sport this week > View

VIDEO: Heimgartner's upgraded sim set-up > View

ON THIS DAY: May 11 > View

Miller one of five in race for factory Ducati seats > View

Ricciardo and Renault have 'shared appetite' > View

Home » News » Supercars » Cindric to join Supercars Eseries field

Cindric to join Supercars Eseries field

Daniel Herrero

By

Monday 11th May, 2020 - 6:40pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Austin Cindric

Austin Cindric, son of Team Penske President Tim, has been named as a wildcard for this week’s round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

The 21-year-old is presently a full-season driver for Penske in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series, in which he took two race wins last year.

“(I am) Really excited to share that I’m going to be part of the Supercars Eseries grid at Circuit of The Americas this week,” said Cindric in a video announcement on Ford Australia’s Twitter page.

“Really cool opportunity for me because I’ve always been a big fan of the series itself; the cars, the tracks, the drivers, the whole format, I’ve really enjoyed.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the guys that do it week in, week out, so looking forward to going back and forth to them, mixing it up on the track.

“I know I’m going to have my work cut out for me so hopefully Scotty (McLaughlin) and Fabs (Fabian Coulthard) can help get me on the pace.

“Overall, really cool opportunity, thank you to Ford Australia for getting me involved, and really looking forward to being part of the show.”

Cindric has raced in Australia, in the real world, in the 2015 Bathurst 12 Hour, and also tested Supercars machinery at Queensland Raceway.

Round 6 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will be held this Wednesday from 18:00 AEST with three races to take place on the Circuit of The Americas.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com