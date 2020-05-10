LATEST

Real-world carry over for McLaughlin/Team Penske relationship > View

World of Outlaws returns to racing > View

New F1 Concorde Agreement on 'back burner' > View

Hamilton: Racing without fans 'worse than testing' > View

Return of Australian motorsport to guide FIA > View

VIDEO: Behind the scenes filming the Dutch Road Trip > View

NETWORK: AS One Marketing, Out There Branding - Stewart Smith > View

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Fred Gibson > View

Mir: Miller ‘man to beat’ when MotoGP starts > View

Motorsport Quiz - the last decade of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 > View

ON THIS DAY: May 9 > View

Super2 rookie Fife gets wildcard call up to Supercars Eseries > View

Home » News » Speedway » World of Outlaws returns to racing

World of Outlaws returns to racing

Mat Coch

By

Sunday 10th May, 2020 - 9:56am

Share:

LinkedIn

pic: Kasey Kahne Racing Facebook

America’s World of Outlaws sprint car series has resumed competition with the first event having been run on Friday night in Knoxville.

It was won by Knoxville Nationals champion David Gravel, with Australian Ian Madsen claiming second.

A total of four Aussies competed in the event, with Lynton Jeffrey classified seventh, Brooke Tatnell 17th, and Kerry Madsen 18th.

The invitation only event, which attracted $10,000 for the victor, was run behind closed doors. Teams were limited to five staff, and had their temperature scanned upon entry to the venue.

It also saw the return of dumped Chip Ganassi NASCAR driver Kyle Larson who ended the feature race in 10th.

The next race on the programme, set to take part on May 22-23 in Missouri (I-55), will take place “in front of a limited, socially distanced crowd in events paying $6,000-to-win on the Friday night and $10,000-to-win on Saturday night.”

Field sizes have been capped at 48 entries for Knoxville and I-55 events while individual circuit capacity determines the field size for others, with teams housed in every other pit stall.

The nine event competition is set to continue until mid-May with events at Lake Ozark Speedway, River Cities Speedway, Granite City Speedway, before a return for back-to-back nights at Knoxville on June 12-13.

The originally scheduled races on May 29 at Jacksonville Speedway and May 30 at Tri-State Speedway have been postponed.

More Speedway News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com