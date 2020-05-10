VIDEO: Rossi breaks down why the Indy 500 is so difficult

Andretti Autosport driver and winner of 2016’s Indy 500 Alexander Rossi takes us through each and every turn and the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
