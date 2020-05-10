LATEST

ON THIS DAY MAY 10

Sunday 10th May, 2020 - 12:00pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2012 Eastern Creek Raceway was set to undergo a name change alongside the reveal of its new $9 million layout.

The circuit in Sydney’s west had been known by Eastern Creek since 1990 but was re-branded with its facelift to what is now known as Sydney Motorsport Park.

On hand at it’s open day was Jonathon Webb, who was the first to drive laps on the new layout.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 10.

2012: Eastern Creek Raceway set for name change

The Australian Racing Drivers’ Club will officially unveil its new circuit and new venue name next Monday (May 21).

2017: LDM calls for consistency in Supercars penalties

Lucas Dumbrell is calling for consistency regarding Supercars penalty decisions after labelling Alex Rullo’s Race 8 sanction as ‘questionable’.

2016: Roger Penske rules out third car for 2017

DJR Team Penske will remain a two-car team next season, high-profile American owner Roger Penske has confirmed.

2014: Hamilton on top in Barcelona practice

Mercedes continued to set the pace in Formula 1 as Lewis Hamilton clocked the fastest time in Friday Free Practice ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

