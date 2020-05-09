VIDEO: Behind the scenes filming the Dutch Road Trip

Go behind the scenes in the Netherlands with Max Verstappen and Alex Albon to see how the crew filmed across so many iconic Dutch locations for the Dutch Road Trip
