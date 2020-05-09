Super2 rookie Fife gets wildcard call up to Supercars Eseries

Josh Fife is set to make his debut in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries at Round 6 of the competition next week.

The Dunlop Super2 Series rookie will join the field which includes wildcards Lando Norris and Garth Tander.

Craig Lowndes has also been tipped as a potential starter for the Wednesday night’s three races, all set to be held at Circuit of The Americas.

After finishing fifth in the Super3 Series last year, Fife has this year joined Brad Jones Racing for the second tier Supercars competition.

The 19-year-old recorded finishes of 11th, ninth and a retirement during his maiden event in the series in Adelaide.

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of the Eseries and getting the opportunity to verse the main game drivers. It’s going to be a lot of fun with some great battles, no doubt,” Fife said.

“I’ve had a Simworx Simulator for two years now and use it before each of my races to learn the track and prepare.

“Since we’ve been in isolation, I have been getting on it a bit more to practice and give me something to do.”

“I’m competing against the best so I’m just grateful to be involved.”

Halfway through the 10-week competition, Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Scott McLaughlin heads the standings with a 74 point advantage over Cameron Waters.

Shane van Gisbergen sits third for the Red Bull Holden Racing Team, 96 points adrift of McLaughlin.

Coverage of qualifying for Round 6 of the competition begins at 18:00 AEST on May 13, with racing set to begin from 19:00.