Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2017 Craig Lowndes admitted that the Shell V-Power Racing Team were ‘in a class of their own.’

DJR Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin had just clean swept the two races in Barbagallo, and the team sat at the top of the standings – having finished the previous year fifth in the teams’ championship.

Lowndes said, “They have obviously done a lot of research and development over the pre-season and, look, good on them, there is no doubt that they, and we all said it, were going to be a team to step up in the near future.”

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 9.

2017: Lowndes: DJR Team Penske in a class of their own

Craig Lowndes says Triple Eight will refuse to give up on its bid to close the deficit to DJR Team Penske following a dominant display from the Ford squad in Perth.

2018: Seamer: Ipswich Council crisis won’t affect Supercars round

Supercars is confident safety upgrades will be installed at Queensland Raceway to enable this year’s championship round to go ahead despite moves to sack the entire Ipswich City Council (ICC).

2016: Emery suffers broken vertebra in GT crash

Geoff Emery has sustained a broken vertebra as a result of his nasty crash in the Australian GT Championship event at Barbagallo Raceway.

2014: Patience required for Nissan engine upgrades

Nissan Motorsport’s frustrating wait for engine performance upgrades continues as the Melbourne-based team co-ordinates resources in Japan and the United States.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.