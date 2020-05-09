LATEST

Motorsport Quiz - the last decade of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 > View

ON THIS DAY: May 9 > View

Super2 rookie Fife gets wildcard call up to Supercars Eseries > View

Campbell, Bamber to miss Le Mans as Porsche cuts entries > View

Williams: F1 could lose 'an awful lot of teams' > View

Franchitti reveals Webber’s influence in ill-fated Porsche deal > View

Liberty reports $300m drop in F1’s Q1 revenue > View

LIVE STREAM: Supercars stars in Racing Local, Round 2 > View

PM: No international travel for ‘foreseeable future’ > View

VIDEO: Science of Supercars, Can you use Sandman to cook breakfast? > View

ON THIS DAY: May 8 > View

NETWORK: Australian Sports Marketing, Chris Neville-Smith > View

Home » News » General » Motorsport Quiz – the last decade of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000

Motorsport Quiz – the last decade of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000

By

Saturday 9th May, 2020 - 1:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

A new Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz round on Speedcafe.com is now live!

What do you remember from the last decade of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000? Test yourself in the new Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz.

CLICK HERE to take the Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz challenge.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com