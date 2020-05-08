Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2011, it was revealed that Archer Capital was set to purchase Supercars.

The Sydney-based private equity firm was soon confirmed as having won the battle to own the championship in a deal which put its value at over $300 million.

In 2017, the equity firm started the process to sell down Supercars, but that attempt was halted mid-year. The following year, however, saw the organisation announce that it would be shutting down over the next five years.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 8.

2011: Sydney investment firm to buy V8 Supercars

Sydney-based private equity firm Archer Capital is in the final stages of an agreement to purchase V8 Supercars for more than $300 million, with the deal set to be concluded within a week.

2019: Supercars hosts first manufacturers council meeting

Supercars has hosted its first manufacturers council meeting to discuss the future direction of the championship.

2017: Walkinshaw refutes Courtney chassis claims

Ryan Walkinshaw has rubbished claims that there is a fundamental issue with James Courtney’s chassis following an outburst from the Mobil 1 HSV Racing driver at Barbagallo Raceway.

2015: Davison: Erebus must focus on ‘human element’

Will Davison believes that Erebus Motorsport’s quest to become regular front-runners will rely on the team better understanding its current package, rather than rushing new developments.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.