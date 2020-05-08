LATEST

LIVE STREAM: Supercars stars in Racing Local, Round 2

By

Friday 8th May, 2020 - 5:15pm





Catch Shane van Gisbergen, Andre Heimgartner, Scott McLaughlin, Greg Murphy and many more in Racing Local as they race to raise money for Kiwi businesses stricken by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coverage begins at 17:00 AEST.

More New Zealand News

