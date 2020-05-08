COTA triple-header confirmed, Sebring dropped for Supercars Eseries

Round 6 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will be held solely at Circuit of The Americas with confirmation Sebring has been dropped.

Nathan Prendergast, General Manager Television and Content for Supercars Media, said the decision comes in the wake of feedback from drivers and fans.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, he said driver preference and preparation was taken into consideration.

It’s the second straight event that has had one circuit cut from the initially announced schedule in an effort to simplify the competition and improve entertainment for fans.

“We’re finding that the viewers are enjoying not having to learn a new track,” Prendergast told Speedcafe.com.

“The drivers are enjoying being able to focus on one track in preparation for each round.

“The fans and viewers, if they don’t know the tracks, when we did the four races from the previous venue we got some feedback that they were really confused.

“Sticking to the one track is better for viewers. It is easier and simpler from a server perspective.”

It has also been confirmed the West configuration of the circuit will be used, which is the same layout as what the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship ran in 2013 for the Austin 400.

As it was at Round 5 at Spa-Francorchamps, a three-race format will once again be adopted with two short races and a long race across the night for Round 6.

Prendergast said he believed the format had been the best in the Eseries so far.

“You saw from Spa, we’re getting some really good racing now,” he said.

“When you grid them properly… even though everyone likes a reverse grid race, the grid for the third race was set on the points combined from the two races.

“That put the right people in the right spot. We’re finding that the racing is getting really good.”

Another change to the calendar has also been confirmed for Round 7.

Supercars will race at Daytona International Speedway on the roval layout while Talladega Superspeedway has been subbed out for Charlotte Motor Speedway on the oval.

The decision was made to scrap Tallageda after it was found the cars ran at full throttle the entire lap and provided little challenge to the drivers.

“Charlotte, you have to go down a gear in the corner and it’s one-and-a-half-miles long,” said Prendergast.

“You have to drive the cars more.”

Round 6 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries takes place on May 13 at 18:00 AEST.