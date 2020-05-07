LATEST

ON THIS DAY: May 7 > View

Van Gisbergen stripped of Spa-Francorchamps win > View

VIDEO: Motorsport Australia boss speaks about returning to racing > View

Motorsport Australia Championships postpones The Bend event > View

NETWORK: TP Race Designs, Tim Pattinson > View

Oval 'concern' rules Alonso out of IndyCar series tilt > View

Norris reveals real-world Supercars drive ambitions > View

Caruso joins ARG eSport Cup field > View

Van Gisbergen scores second win at Spa > View

Norris set for Supercars Eseries return at COTA/Sebring > View

Spills at Spa as van Gisbergen and Feeney split wins > View

Van Gisbergen scores pole position at Spa > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: May 7

ON THIS DAY: May 7

By

Thursday 7th May, 2020 - 2:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2012 Supercars announced that it would investigate Safety Car deployment after complaints were made about its intervention on the Sunday at Barbagallo Raceway.

Supercars affirmed that the correct procedures were used when the competitors who had pitted directly before the Safety Car’s deployment were forced to sit behind it for their out-lap but they would investigate the management of the situation.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 7.

2012: V8 Supercars to investigate Barbagallo Safety Car intervention

V8 Supercars says it will investigate the deployment and management of the Safety Car in yesterday’s Race 9 of the championship at Barbagallo.

2018: Whincup: We can’t mess around any more

Jamie Whincup feels he cannot afford to drop much further adrift in the championship after labelling the performance as ‘not good enough’ in Race 12 at the Perth SuperSprint.

2016: Rogers still determined to run Volvos in 2017

A defiant Garry Rogers has reiterated his intention to continue racing Volvos next season, despite Polestar’s plan to recall the team’s current cars and engines to Sweden.

2011: Red Bull responds to Webber comments

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has responded to comments made by team driver Mark Webber at the Turkish Grand Prix over the Australian’s future with the squad.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

 

 

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com