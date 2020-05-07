Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2012 Supercars announced that it would investigate Safety Car deployment after complaints were made about its intervention on the Sunday at Barbagallo Raceway.

Supercars affirmed that the correct procedures were used when the competitors who had pitted directly before the Safety Car’s deployment were forced to sit behind it for their out-lap but they would investigate the management of the situation.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 7.

2012: V8 Supercars to investigate Barbagallo Safety Car intervention

V8 Supercars says it will investigate the deployment and management of the Safety Car in yesterday’s Race 9 of the championship at Barbagallo.

2018: Whincup: We can’t mess around any more

Jamie Whincup feels he cannot afford to drop much further adrift in the championship after labelling the performance as ‘not good enough’ in Race 12 at the Perth SuperSprint.

2016: Rogers still determined to run Volvos in 2017

A defiant Garry Rogers has reiterated his intention to continue racing Volvos next season, despite Polestar’s plan to recall the team’s current cars and engines to Sweden.

2011: Red Bull responds to Webber comments

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has responded to comments made by team driver Mark Webber at the Turkish Grand Prix over the Australian’s future with the squad.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.