Norris reveals real-world Supercars drive ambitions

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has revealed he is interested in a future Virgin Australia Supercars Championship drive.

The news comes after his debut in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries this week with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

The Melbourne-based Supercars team is part-owned by McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

Brown owns the ex-Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore VE that Garth Tander and Nick Percat took to victory in the 2011 edition of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Norris said he’s been close to driving the car before, which resides in the UK, fuelling part of his ambition to race in the championship.

Asked whether he would be interested in a Supercars drive in the Bathurst 1000, Norris replied “100 percent.”

“In fact, Zak Brown has one,” added Norris.

“We went to a track day once a couple of years ago.

“I didn’t get to drive it there but he says he’s allowing me to drive it if we ever go out on a track day again in his V8.

“I would love to, especially because it’s so fun to drive on the simulator.

“I’m sure it’s even better to drive on the actual race track.

“It’s a handful, but in a good way. It’s a lot of fun to drive.”

Norris’ McLaren team-mate Carlos Sainz Jnr and his father Sainz Snr have both driven the Commodore at Navarra in Spain last year.

Whether an opportunity in Supercars might be forthcoming for Norris remains unclear.

Walkinshaw Andretti United last year ran an all-international wildcard with Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi and IndyCar Series regular James Hinchcliffe.

A possible Pirtek Enduro Cup appearance as a wildcard may face obstacles though. As has been a regular occurrence for many years, the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix currently clashes with the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

After his Eseries debut, Norris will get another shot on May 13 after being confirmed for races at Circuit of The Americas and Sebring International Raceway.