McLaughlin leads Supercars Eseries at halfway

McLaughlin leads Supercars Eseries at halfway

Simon Chapman

By

Thursday 7th May, 2020 - 5:00pm

Scott McLaughlin leads the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries

Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Scott McLaughlin is still atop the standings in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries after five rounds.

A largely successful round at Spa-Francorchamps saw McLaughlin score finishes of first, 22nd, and third at the 7.0 km long Belgian circuit.

McLaughlin initially finished the opening round of the night in second, but was promoted to the win a day later.

That came as a result of Shane van Gisbergen receiving a penalty for an incident involving he and Anton De Pasquale in Race 15.

McLaughlin leads the standings on 1198 points from Cameron Waters (1124) who lies 74 adrift while Shane van Gisbergen (1102) sits third and 96 points away from top spot.

Fourth is Chaz Mostert (923), 275 points adrift, while the top five is completed by Anton De Pasquale (904) who moved up a place in the standings to sit 294 points off the lead.

Andre Heimgartner, Fabian Coulthard, Garry Jacobson, Will Davison, and Bryce Fullwood complete the top 10.

McLaughlin’s night was capped off with a last corner move on Mostert, a mistake by the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver allowing McLaughlin to secure the final place on the podium.

The two-time Virgin Australia Supercars Championship winner said he was ‘so sweaty’ at the end of the three-race night.

“That was a big night, I’m mentally drained,” said McLaughlin.

“I got a bit impatient there at the end with Mostert, but in the end he made a mistake and I took the position.

“That second race of the night was a bit of a mess, but overall wasn’t my best night and wasn’t my worst. All good, we’ll get set to go again next week.”

Round 6 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries continues on May 16 at 18:00 AEST at Circuit of The Americas and Sebring International Raceway.

BP Supercars All Stars Eseries Standings 

Pos Driver Team Points Difference
1 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Racing Team 1198
2 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing 1124 -74
3 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Holden Racing Team 1102 -96
4 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing 923 -275
5 Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing 904 -294
6 Andre Heimgartner NED Racing 867 -331
7 Fabian Coulthard Shell V-Power Racing Team 779 -419
8 Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing 760 -438
9 Will Davison Milwaukee Racing 748 -450
10 Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing 735 -463
11 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing 696 -502
12 Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Racing 691 -507
13 Jack Le Brocq Supercheap Auto Racing 649 -549
14 Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing 645 -553
15 Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing 636 -562
16 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing 549 -649
17 Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing 546 -652
18 Scott Pye Team 18 546 -652
19 Macauley Jones Team CoolDrive 525 -673
20 Jamie Whincup Red Bull Holden Racing Team 489 -709
21 Alex Davison Team Sydney 480 -718
22 Rick Kelly Castrol Racing 419 -779
23 David Reynolds Penrite Racing 397 -801
24 Chris Pither Team Sydney 352 -846
25 Jack Smith SCT Logistics 307 -891
26 Brodie Kostecki Yuasa Racing 246 -952
27 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing F1 233 -965
28 Broc Feeney Boost Mobile Racing 186 -1012
29 Will Brown Penrite Racing 186 -1012
30 Thomas Randle Skye Sands Racing 183 -1015
31 Lando Norris Mobil 1 WAUR F1 Racing 167 -1031
32 Will Power Shell V-Power Racing Team 165 -1033
33 Marcos Ambrose Pirtek 131 -1067
34 Alexander Rossi Napa Auto Parts 128 -1070
35 Angelo Mouzouris Pitbox.io 102 -1096
36 Jack Doohan Red Bull Racing 98 -1100
37 Simona DeSilvestro Harvey Norman Racing 90 -1108
38 Jayden Ojeda Jayco Racing 77 -1121
39 Joey Logano Team Penske 70 -1128
40 James Courtney Boost Mobile Racing 23 -1175

