GALLERY: Marconi Automotive Museum

Thursday 7th May, 2020 - 3:30pm

The Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin California is not the most contemporary or thorough automotive museum in the world, but it does house some cool stuff and it’s all for a good cause.

While it has a bit of an Italian theme, the collection is really an eclectic mix of vehicles including a few hidden treasures which, in itself, makes it appealing.

The museum is located in Tustin California which is about 45 minutes south of the Los Angeles International Airport on the 405S and about 17 minutes directly inland from Newport Beach on the 55N.

It was established in 1994 when Herbalife co-founder Dick Marconi, an amateur racer himself, donated the building and his personal collection to the Marconi Children’s Foundation.

To check out this week’s Bucket List and discover more, CLICK HERE.

IMG_6400-2973
IMG_6405
Lamborghini Diablo
Marconi-0025
Marconi-0032DG
Marconi-0039
Marconi-0041
Marconi-0092
Marconi-0097
Marconi-0100
Marconi-0190
Marconi-0193
Marconi-0194
Marconi-0200
Marconi-0204
Marconi-0879
Marconi-0903
Marconi-0910
Marconi-0936
Marconi-0948
Marconi-1033
Marconi-1054
Marconi-1099
Marconi-1119
Marconi-1140
Marconi-1151
Marconi-1159
Marconi-4574
Marconi-4655
Museum no signature
Williams FW14 2

