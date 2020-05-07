GALLERY: Marconi Automotive Museum

The Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin California is not the most contemporary or thorough automotive museum in the world, but it does house some cool stuff and it’s all for a good cause.

While it has a bit of an Italian theme, the collection is really an eclectic mix of vehicles including a few hidden treasures which, in itself, makes it appealing.

The museum is located in Tustin California which is about 45 minutes south of the Los Angeles International Airport on the 405S and about 17 minutes directly inland from Newport Beach on the 55N.

It was established in 1994 when Herbalife co-founder Dick Marconi, an amateur racer himself, donated the building and his personal collection to the Marconi Children’s Foundation.

