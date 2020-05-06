Van Gisbergen scores pole position at Spa

Shane van Gisbergen has claimed pole position for the opening race of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries at Spa-Francorchamps in a top 10 shootout punctuated by several scratched times.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver set a time nearly half a second quicker than nearest rival Anton De Pasquale of Penrite Racing.

Scott McLaughlin was third fastest for the Shell V-Power Racing Team with Bryce Fullwood, Cameron Waters, and Jayden Ojeda the only other drivers to set a time.

Lando Norris, Chaz Mostert, Cameron Waters, and Nick Percat all failed to set a time after exceeding track limits in their respective laps.

The first stage of qualifying at the 7.0 km long circuit was led early on by van Gisbergen with a 2:17.384 to be two tenths clear of De Pasquale.

Norris wasted no time showing his pace with the third fastest time, just under two tenths away from the top.

McLaughlin was further back in fourth, four tenths adrift with Mostert, Waters, wildcard Ojeda, Andre Heimgartner, Garry Jacobson, and Jack Le Brocq the top 10 runners.

Fullwood managed to crack the top 10 with three minutes to go in the session but was soon demoted from 10th to 11th.

De Pasquale tried to improve on his last flying lap, but made a mistake late in the piece and had his time scratched.

Nick Percat broke into the top 10 on his final lap, which dropped Jacobson out of the shootout.

Will Davison was another late charger and usurped Percat. That bumped Fullwood out of the top 10 and put Hiemgartner on the bubble.

However, a lap at the death by Fullwood took him into the top 10, which duly edged out Heimgartner.

At the close of the all-in qualifying, it was van Gisbergen who led De Pasquale, Norris, McLaughlin, Mostert, Waters, Davison, Percat, Percat, Fullwood, and Ojeda.

Super2 Series rookie Ojeda was first out in the shootout. In what was a cautious lap, the 20-year-old set a 2:18.8.

Bryce Fullwood bettered that by three tenths to go provisionally quickest.

A flurry of mistakes gave Ojeda and Fullwood the advantage after Percat and Davison exceeded track limits.

Waters was next out, but couldn’t better the time of Fullwood and slotted in behind the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver, a mere six hundredths adrift.

Mostert and Norris both make mistakes on their respective laps at Raidillon, scratching their times.

McLaughlin was next out and duly eclipsed the time set by Fullwood by two tenths. However, De Pasquale immediately bettered that by three tenths.

Last out on track was van Gisbergen who went purple in every sector to reset the benchmark and claim pole position.

Race 15 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway at 7:10 AEST.