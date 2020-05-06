Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2017 Mark Dutton called for the disqualification of three Nissan drivers over a blocking incident in qualifying at Barbagallo.

Shane van Gisbergen and the fourth Nissan driver of Michael Caruso came across the slow-moving Rick Kelly, Todd Kelly and Simona De Silvestro in the final corner and were forced to take evasive action.

Dutton labelled the actions of the three drivers as ‘dangerous’.

“Unfortunately three of the Nissan cars – they started with blocking their own car, it is not standard blocking (either), it was actually very, very dangerous,” said Dutton at the time.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 6.

2017: Triple Eight calling for qualifying disqualifications

Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton is calling for officials to hand out disqualifications following a controversial incident in qualifying.

2019: Supercars teams discussing push to reduce aero

Homologation teams have discussed a push to reduce the amount of aero on Supercars in the future in a bid to improve the racing, Speedcafe.com has learned.

2015: Penske uncertain on full-time Ambrose return

Roger Penske expects to see Marcos Ambrose back on track later this season, but is giving no guarantees as to when the former champion will return.

2014: V8 Supercars on hunt for technical director

V8 Supercars is currently undertaking a global search for a category technical director amid efforts to combat ongoing frustrations over parity.

2013: Mostert debut form no surprise to FPR

Ford Performance Racing team principal Tim Edwards says it was no surprise to see Chaz Mostert star on debut in the V8 Supercars Championship at Barbagallo.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.