LATEST

Van Gisbergen scores second win at Spa > View

Norris set for Supercars Eseries return at COTA/Sebring > View

Spills at Spa as van Gisbergen and Feeney split wins > View

Van Gisbergen scores pole position at Spa > View

Castrol Live Updates: Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 5 > View

LIVE STREAM: Supercars All Stars Eseries from the drivers’ POV > View

NETWORK: Patrizicorse, Michael Patrizi > View

VIDEO: Verstappen takes Albon on a Dutch road trip > View

AFL ace Riewoldt calls on Randle for celebrity Eseries preparations > View

QR available for 'professional motorsport businesses' > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 5 > View

ON THIS DAY: May 6 > View

Home » News » Supercars » Norris set for Supercars Eseries return at COTA/Sebring

Norris set for Supercars Eseries return at COTA/Sebring

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 6th May, 2020 - 9:28pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Lando Norris

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris is set to return to the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries next week at Circuit of The Americas and Sebring International Raceway.

Following Round 5 of the Eseries at Spa-Francorchamps, Norris requested he return to the Eseries and has been confirmed by Supercars to race again.

Norris will once again race for the Walkinshaw Andretti United team.

More to follow …

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com