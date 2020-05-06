Norris set for Supercars Eseries return at COTA/Sebring

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris is set to return to the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries next week at Circuit of The Americas and Sebring International Raceway.
Following Round 5 of the Eseries at Spa-Francorchamps, Norris requested he return to the Eseries and has been confirmed by Supercars to race again.
Norris will once again race for the Walkinshaw Andretti United team.
More to follow …
