Norris set for Supercars Eseries return at COTA/Sebring

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris is set to return to the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries next week at Circuit of The Americas and Sebring International Raceway.

Following Round 5 of the Eseries at Spa-Francorchamps, Norris requested he return to the Eseries and has been confirmed by Supercars to race again.

Norris will once again race for the Walkinshaw Andretti United team.

More to follow …