Sydney Motorsport Park erects first permanent light fixture

Sydney Motorsport Park has erected the first of 132 permanent lighting fixtures at the circuit ahead of this year’s Sydney SuperNight.

In total, the circuit will feature 864 individual light fittings once all the light towers have been installed.

The circuit, paddock, and skid pan will be bathed by LED lights with those on the front straight capable of 800lux while the rest of the circuit will have a minimum of 400lux.

Installation of the lights will continue through the coronavirus pandemic in time for a return to racing once government-imposed restrictions are lifted.

Following a one-year hiatus from the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, the night event is set to return to the calendar over August 28-30.

The Sydney SuperNight is slated to be the first event at the circuit to use the new lighting system. The circuit anticipates a combination of permanent and temporary lights will be used.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer was onsite for the step of the installation alongside representatives of the New South Wales Government and Australian Racing Drivers Club.

“Seeing this project come to life is fantastic for Supercars and our fans across the state,” said Seamer.

“To be able to race at night under permanent lights here at SMSP is something we’ve been working towards for a long time. We look forward to getting on track as soon as possible.”

The lighting project is part of a multi-million dollar investment into the circuit, which is highlighted by establishing the Centre of Excellence.

The $33 million investment by the government involved the wider Western Sydney motorsport precinct, $16.4 million of which is dedicated to the lighting project.

Sydney Motorsport Park has dubbed itself the ‘Silverstone of the southern hemisphere’ as it looks to establish a hub for motorsport in the region.

Part of that hub is the addition of a Supercars outfit, Team Sydney, which is expected to move into a temporary facility soon.

It’s hoped the developments will boost local tourism and employment and facilitate performance engineering, education and training.

“It’s a new era of racing and the 2020 Lighting Project at the Western Sydney Motorsport Precinct couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

“We know that COVID-19 is taking its toll on this State, and racing can be a real morale boost for those isolating at home, so it will be fantastic when motor racing gets back on track.”

The lighting project is expected to boost the circuit’s capacity for events by 40 percent.

ARDC CEO Glenn Matthew said the Western Sydney circuit remains “one of the busiest tracks not just in Australia, but in the world.”

“We enjoy an occupancy rate of around 96 percent,” said Matthews,

“And that was one of the reasons the Government was happy to support us in providing funding for the permanent lighting project.

“Lighting allows us to fit even more events into our calendar; not only enabling motorsport fans and enthusiasts, competitors and manufacturers more access to our world-class facility, but also opening doors for substantial opportunities to further grow the Western Sydney night economy.”

This year’s Sydney SuperNight is currently scheduled to take place on August 28-30.