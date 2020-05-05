LATEST

GALLERY: First light at Sydney Motorsport Park > View

Super2 Series rookie Ojeda joins All Stars Eseries > View

Teams set to agree to reduced F1 budget cap > View

Sydney Motorsport Park erects first permanent light fixture > View

Feeney set for All Stars Eseries wildcard with Tickford > View

F1 to ban motorhomes, test personnel for COVID-19 > View

Brad Jones, Barry Ryan among celebrity Eseries entries > View

Seamer expects update on Gen3 manufacturer involvement soon > View

Formula 1 driver Norris joins All Stars Eseries with WAU > View

Evans, Campbell, Webb among Porsche eSeries all-star cast > View

Murray on double-duty in Carrera Cup competitions > View

QR planning track activity resumption next week > View

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: First light at Sydney Motorsport Park

GALLERY: First light at Sydney Motorsport Park

By

Tuesday 5th May, 2020 - 1:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The first permanent light fixture at Sydney Motorsport Park has been erected ahead of this year’s Sydney SuperNight.

_5004706
Z70_0720
_5004717
_5004723
_5004725
_5004729
_5004731
_5004733
_5004736
_5004758
_5004761
_5004764
_5004776
Z70_0696
Z70_0700
Z70_0715
Z70_0716
Z70_0721
Z70_0724
Z70_0731
Z70_0732
Z70_0733
Z70_0762
Z70_0783
Z70_0784

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com