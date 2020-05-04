Speedcafe.com launches Networkcafe.com.au to service motorsport and automotive industries

In the most difficult period in motorsport and automotive history, Speedcafe.com has launched a valuable support mechanism for the industry and its suppliers, sponsors and organisations.

Networkcafe.com.au will sit prominently on the Speedcafe.com homepage and be a valuable link to Australian, New Zealand and international suppliers.

Small- and medium-sized businesses will have the opportunity to advertise their products and services to a vast audience, free of charge through an easy-to-use portal.

CLICK HERE to register your business, club or organisation.

If a business is a supplier to the motorsport or automotive industries or a sponsor at any level, they will be eligible to supply their logo, company contact information, social media channels and a small bio detailing their list of products and services.

Businesses like fabricators, engine builders, signwriters, personal trainers and panel beaters will all be a natural fit, but if a local butcher is a sponsor of a grassroots racer, then they will also be eligible to promote their operation and tell their story.

There will also be regular editorial content highlighting different members of the network who have an interesting story to tell and a weekly newsletter highlighting industry and business news.

Members of Networkcafe.com.au will be categorised by postcode and industry.

Mechanisms will also be put in place to encourage business-to-business activity between members.

Networkcafe.com.au is an extension of Speedcafe.com’s Classifieds and Jobstop.com sections which are also free for fans and the industry.

Speedcafe.com founder Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray said he hoped the investment in Networkcafe.com.au would open up opportunities and create business-to-business relationships that were once not possible.

“Speedcafe.com has become a valued member of the motorsport community in Australia and internationally and we need to be doing what we can in this incredible period,” said Murray.

“There are so many businesses that have been affected by the Coronavirus and we all need to be working together to help each other through what is going to be a long and tough fight.

“The commitment of our Platinum Partner group is second to none and is allowing us to press on through these unprecedented times and continue to provide a valuable service to fans.

“Our editorial and digital teams are working around the clock to create content to keep the fans and industry informed and entertained on a daily basis.

“We want to maintain the consistency that has helped us gain the faith of the fans over the last 10 years and become a regular ‘relief’ from the daily news cycle.”

The reason Speedcafe.com is able to continue to provide one of the best motorsport networks in the world is due to the ongoing commitment of our valued and unwavering Platinum Partner family.

Castrol, Pirtek, Supercheap Auto, Michelin, Tyreplus, Preston Hire, R&J Batteries, Lloyds Auctions and Kincrome Tools all contribute to assist Speedcafe.com to remain First, Fast and Free.

CLICK HERE to visit Networkcafe.com.au.