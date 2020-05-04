QR planning track activity resumption next week

Queensland Raceway is aiming to get motorsport back underway at the venue as soon as next week.

The Ipswich circuit has announced that it is planning to have some limited on-track events ahead of a step up in activity later in the month.

“Our aim is to get you back on track swiftly & safely immediately the restrictions are changed,” the venue wrote on its Facebook page.

“There will be some very limited, i.e. one-at-a-time activities commencing from the middle of next week. We are expecting 10-at-a-time activities to commence a little later in May.”

The statement added that additional information would be announced later this week, while encouraging readers to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“As motorsport enthusiasts, we live and breathe everything that comes with the name and we understand the impact it can have on our mental health & social lives when we are restricted from it,” it read.

“It can be hard to remember that the restrictions are in place for the right reasons and we need to respect them.

“We must continue to support all social distancing regulations that have undoubtedly saved many lives already.

“Look for some specific programs being announced in the next three days after we have discussed the stages and changes with some of our regular customers.

“Just know, we are here with you during this time and look forward to meeting you all at the tracks and soon.”

Queensland Raceway has been touted as a possible venue for a makeup event for Supercars, with circuit owner John Tetley having said he’s open to the concept.