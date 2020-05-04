LATEST

ON THIS DAY: May 4

ON THIS DAY: May 4

Monday 4th May, 2020 - 12:30pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2016 Polestar announced it would not renew its contract with Garry Rogers Motorsport and would be leaving Supercars.

Polestar, the motorsport arm of the Volvo Car Group globally were to withdraw their support from GRM in 2017.

Chief Operating Officer of Polestar, Niels Möller released a statement say, “We have enjoyed a good cooperation with Garry Rogers Motorsport and the championship organisers, but our strategy and business objectives requires us now to focus our attention to other technologies and championships in the near future.”

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 4.

2016: Polestar announces V8 Supercars exit

Volvo Car Group’s performance and motorsport arm Polestar will not renew its V8 Supercars deal with Garry Rogers Motorsport, the company has announced.

2019: McLaughlin comes from behind to win Race 12 in Perth

Scott McLaughlin has recovered from another suboptimal start to win Race 12 of the Supercars Championship at the Pirtek Perth SuperNight.

2017: Brabham receives green light for Supercars debut

Matthew Brabham will make his Supercars debut at this weekend’s Perth Super Sprint after gaining clearance from CAMS.

2014: Toyota claim successive WEC victories

Toyota has completed the perfect build-up to Le Mans by winning the WEC 6 Hours of Spa.

2012: Johnson backs Mostert to inspire DJR revival

Dick Johnson believes that rising star Chaz Mostert has provided the spark required to help kick-start a revival of his legendary team’s flagging fortunes.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

