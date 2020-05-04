ON THIS DAY: May 4

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

2016: Polestar announces V8 Supercars exit

Volvo Car Group’s performance and motorsport arm Polestar will not renew its V8 Supercars deal with Garry Rogers Motorsport, the company has announced.

2019: McLaughlin comes from behind to win Race 12 in Perth

Scott McLaughlin has recovered from another suboptimal start to win Race 12 of the Supercars Championship at the Pirtek Perth SuperNight.

2017: Brabham receives green light for Supercars debut

Matthew Brabham will make his Supercars debut at this weekend’s Perth Super Sprint after gaining clearance from CAMS.

2014: Toyota claim successive WEC victories

Toyota has completed the perfect build-up to Le Mans by winning the WEC 6 Hours of Spa.

2012: Johnson backs Mostert to inspire DJR revival

Dick Johnson believes that rising star Chaz Mostert has provided the spark required to help kick-start a revival of his legendary team’s flagging fortunes.

