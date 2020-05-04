‘Mustang Sally’ offered for sale

‘Mustang Sally’, the Ford Mustang driven by John Bowe and Steven Johnson to victory in the Touring Car Masters series, has been placed on the market.

Currently owned by Tony Warne, the car was used by Bowe to claim the TCM title in 2011, 2012, and 2014.

Johnson subsequently piloted the machine to three successive titles from 2017 before switching to an XD Falcon for the current campaign.

The car began life in 2007 in the hands of former owner Drew Marget, who handed the reins to Bowe for 2010.

It was then prepared and raced by Johnson after Bowe opted to switch to a Holden Torana for 2015.

The car was also driven by Neil Crompton, who banked a podium at the Muscle Car Masters event in 2015.

Over its life the car has had 253 Touring Car Masters race starts, amassing 94 wins, and 154 top three results.

It also holds the record for most wins in a single season, initially with Bowe at 13 in 2011 before the 1995 Australian Touring Car Champion improved on that the following year.

Johnson matched that record in 2018.

The 2020 Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters Series season opened at the Adelaide 500 in February before its second event, at Sydney Motorsport Park, was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s scheduled to return in support of the Truck Assist Winton 400 on June 5-7, though that event remains under a cloud.