Carrera Cup

Evans, Campbell, Webb among Porsche eSeries all-star cast

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 4th May, 2020 - 4:35pm

Jaxon Evans

Jaxon Evans, Matt Campbell, and Jonathon Webb have been announced among a star-studded 44-car entry list for the maiden Porsche Payce and Michelin Virtual Cup.

Round 1 of 6 gets underway tonight at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The iRacing-based competition is open to past and present Porsche Payce Carrera Cup and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge drivers.

Several wildcard entries have been fielded with Porsche Carrera Cup Australia champions Matt Campbell and Jaxon Evans set to race.

A select group of ‘legends’ will also race with Virgin Australia Supercars Championship returnee Alex Davison in for the opening round.

Earl Bamber Motorsport duo Will Bamber and Reid Harker will be fielded as the international wildcards, while Porsche Supercup driver Joey Mawson will has also received an entry.

A special Porsche Team entry for crew members of Carrera Cup will see Jess Hammond race.

“We are thrilled to have a full field of 44 cars for the opening round of the Porsche PAYCE and Michelin Virtual Cup,” said Troy Bundy, Porsche Cars Australia’s Head of Motorsport.

“We’ve had a lot of interest since the series was announced and I’m looking forward to a good evening of fun, competitive racing for all our drivers.

“It’s also great for our current top drivers to have this opportunity to pit their skills against not only former Bathurst winners like Jono Webb, but also international stars like Jaxon, Matt and Joey.”

A special ghost driver will also race. Porsche fans are invited to guess who the driver is via the Porsche Motorsport Australia Facebook page with a chance to win a Porsche 911 RSR model.

Coverage of the eSeries will be released via a post-race highlights package on the Porsche Motorsport Australia social media channels.

Entry list: Round 1  – Philip Island
Category               Class     Name   Surname Racing #
1 Geisterfahrer         Pro       Ghost     Driver       1
2 Carrera Cup          Pro       Thomas  Maxwell    2
3 Carrera Cup          Pro       Will         Bamber     3
4 Carrera Cup          Pro        Reid       Harker      4
5 Sprint Challenge   Pro-Am Nathan    Murray     5
6 Carrera Cup          Pro-Am Tim         Miles        6
7 Sprint Challenge   Pro        Ryan      Suhle       7
8 Carrera Cup          Pro        Nick       McBride    8
9 Carrera Cup          Pro-Am Marc       Cini          9
10 Carrera Cup        Pro        Sam       Brabham 10
11 Sprint Challenge Pro        Kyle       Gurton      11
12 Carrera Cup        Pro       Harri       Jones       12
13 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Matthew Belford     14
14 Carrera Cup        Pro       Josh        Hunt        15
15 Carrera Cup        Pro       Michael   Patrizi      16
16 Sprint Challenge Pro       Callum     Hedge     17
17 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Marcel     Zalloua   18
18 Carrera Cup        Pro       Jono        Webb      22
19 Carrera Cup        Pro-Am Liam       Talbot      27
20 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Rob        Woods     29
21 Carrera Cup        Pro-Am David      Ryan       30
22 Carrera Cup        Pro        Duvashen Padayachee 34
23 Carrera Cup        Pro        Cooper   Murray     36
24 Carrera Cup        Pro        David     Wall          38
25 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Sergio     Pires        55
26 Carrera Cup        Pro        Fraser     Ross       59
27 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am John        Goodacre 66
28 Sprint Challenge Pro        Matthew Payne       67
29 Carrera Cup        Pro-Am Greg        Ward        68
30 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Michael    Hovey      73
31 Sprint Challenge Pro       Christian   Pancione 76
32 Carrera Cup        Pro        Michael    Almond    77
33 Carrera Cup        Pro        Aaron       Love        78
34 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Brett         Boulton    84
35 Sprint Challenge Pro        Ollie         Shannon  88
36 Team – PCM        Pro-Am Jesse       Hammond 89
37 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Emanuel    Palyaris   91
38 Carrera Cup        Pro       Joey          Mawson   96
39 Carrera Cup        Pro       Dale          Wood      100
40 Carrera Cup        Pro       Cameron   Hill          111
41 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Graham    Williams 131
42 Carrera Cup        Pro        Max          Vidau     777
43 Legends              Pro        Alex         Davison   911
44 Intl All-stars         Pro        Jaxon       Evans     912

