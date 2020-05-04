Evans, Campbell, Webb among Porsche eSeries all-star cast

Jaxon Evans, Matt Campbell, and Jonathon Webb have been announced among a star-studded 44-car entry list for the maiden Porsche Payce and Michelin Virtual Cup.
Round 1 of 6 gets underway tonight at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.
The iRacing-based competition is open to past and present Porsche Payce Carrera Cup and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge drivers.
Several wildcard entries have been fielded with Porsche Carrera Cup Australia champions Matt Campbell and Jaxon Evans set to race.
A select group of ‘legends’ will also race with Virgin Australia Supercars Championship returnee Alex Davison in for the opening round.
Earl Bamber Motorsport duo Will Bamber and Reid Harker will be fielded as the international wildcards, while Porsche Supercup driver Joey Mawson will has also received an entry.
A special Porsche Team entry for crew members of Carrera Cup will see Jess Hammond race.
“We are thrilled to have a full field of 44 cars for the opening round of the Porsche PAYCE and Michelin Virtual Cup,” said Troy Bundy, Porsche Cars Australia’s Head of Motorsport.
“We’ve had a lot of interest since the series was announced and I’m looking forward to a good evening of fun, competitive racing for all our drivers.
“It’s also great for our current top drivers to have this opportunity to pit their skills against not only former Bathurst winners like Jono Webb, but also international stars like Jaxon, Matt and Joey.”
A special ghost driver will also race. Porsche fans are invited to guess who the driver is via the Porsche Motorsport Australia Facebook page with a chance to win a Porsche 911 RSR model.
Coverage of the eSeries will be released via a post-race highlights package on the Porsche Motorsport Australia social media channels.
Entry list: Round 1 – Philip Island
Category Class Name Surname Racing #
1 Geisterfahrer Pro Ghost Driver 1
2 Carrera Cup Pro Thomas Maxwell 2
3 Carrera Cup Pro Will Bamber 3
4 Carrera Cup Pro Reid Harker 4
5 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Nathan Murray 5
6 Carrera Cup Pro-Am Tim Miles 6
7 Sprint Challenge Pro Ryan Suhle 7
8 Carrera Cup Pro Nick McBride 8
9 Carrera Cup Pro-Am Marc Cini 9
10 Carrera Cup Pro Sam Brabham 10
11 Sprint Challenge Pro Kyle Gurton 11
12 Carrera Cup Pro Harri Jones 12
13 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Matthew Belford 14
14 Carrera Cup Pro Josh Hunt 15
15 Carrera Cup Pro Michael Patrizi 16
16 Sprint Challenge Pro Callum Hedge 17
17 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Marcel Zalloua 18
18 Carrera Cup Pro Jono Webb 22
19 Carrera Cup Pro-Am Liam Talbot 27
20 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Rob Woods 29
21 Carrera Cup Pro-Am David Ryan 30
22 Carrera Cup Pro Duvashen Padayachee 34
23 Carrera Cup Pro Cooper Murray 36
24 Carrera Cup Pro David Wall 38
25 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Sergio Pires 55
26 Carrera Cup Pro Fraser Ross 59
27 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am John Goodacre 66
28 Sprint Challenge Pro Matthew Payne 67
29 Carrera Cup Pro-Am Greg Ward 68
30 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Michael Hovey 73
31 Sprint Challenge Pro Christian Pancione 76
32 Carrera Cup Pro Michael Almond 77
33 Carrera Cup Pro Aaron Love 78
34 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Brett Boulton 84
35 Sprint Challenge Pro Ollie Shannon 88
36 Team – PCM Pro-Am Jesse Hammond 89
37 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Emanuel Palyaris 91
38 Carrera Cup Pro Joey Mawson 96
39 Carrera Cup Pro Dale Wood 100
40 Carrera Cup Pro Cameron Hill 111
41 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Graham Williams 131
42 Carrera Cup Pro Max Vidau 777
43 Legends Pro Alex Davison 911
44 Intl All-stars Pro Jaxon Evans 912
