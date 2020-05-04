Evans, Campbell, Webb among Porsche eSeries all-star cast

Jaxon Evans, Matt Campbell, and Jonathon Webb have been announced among a star-studded 44-car entry list for the maiden Porsche Payce and Michelin Virtual Cup.

Round 1 of 6 gets underway tonight at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The iRacing-based competition is open to past and present Porsche Payce Carrera Cup and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge drivers.

Several wildcard entries have been fielded with Porsche Carrera Cup Australia champions Matt Campbell and Jaxon Evans set to race.

A select group of ‘legends’ will also race with Virgin Australia Supercars Championship returnee Alex Davison in for the opening round.

Earl Bamber Motorsport duo Will Bamber and Reid Harker will be fielded as the international wildcards, while Porsche Supercup driver Joey Mawson will has also received an entry.

A special Porsche Team entry for crew members of Carrera Cup will see Jess Hammond race.

“We are thrilled to have a full field of 44 cars for the opening round of the Porsche PAYCE and Michelin Virtual Cup,” said Troy Bundy, Porsche Cars Australia’s Head of Motorsport.

“We’ve had a lot of interest since the series was announced and I’m looking forward to a good evening of fun, competitive racing for all our drivers.

“It’s also great for our current top drivers to have this opportunity to pit their skills against not only former Bathurst winners like Jono Webb, but also international stars like Jaxon, Matt and Joey.”

A special ghost driver will also race. Porsche fans are invited to guess who the driver is via the Porsche Motorsport Australia Facebook page with a chance to win a Porsche 911 RSR model.

Coverage of the eSeries will be released via a post-race highlights package on the Porsche Motorsport Australia social media channels.

Entry list: Round 1 – Philip Island

Category Class Name Surname Racing #

1 Geisterfahrer Pro Ghost Driver 1

2 Carrera Cup Pro Thomas Maxwell 2

3 Carrera Cup Pro Will Bamber 3

4 Carrera Cup Pro Reid Harker 4

5 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Nathan Murray 5

6 Carrera Cup Pro-Am Tim Miles 6

7 Sprint Challenge Pro Ryan Suhle 7

8 Carrera Cup Pro Nick McBride 8

9 Carrera Cup Pro-Am Marc Cini 9

10 Carrera Cup Pro Sam Brabham 10

11 Sprint Challenge Pro Kyle Gurton 11

12 Carrera Cup Pro Harri Jones 12

13 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Matthew Belford 14

14 Carrera Cup Pro Josh Hunt 15

15 Carrera Cup Pro Michael Patrizi 16

16 Sprint Challenge Pro Callum Hedge 17

17 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Marcel Zalloua 18

18 Carrera Cup Pro Jono Webb 22

19 Carrera Cup Pro-Am Liam Talbot 27

20 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Rob Woods 29

21 Carrera Cup Pro-Am David Ryan 30

22 Carrera Cup Pro Duvashen Padayachee 34

23 Carrera Cup Pro Cooper Murray 36

24 Carrera Cup Pro David Wall 38

25 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Sergio Pires 55

26 Carrera Cup Pro Fraser Ross 59

27 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am John Goodacre 66

28 Sprint Challenge Pro Matthew Payne 67

29 Carrera Cup Pro-Am Greg Ward 68

30 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Michael Hovey 73

31 Sprint Challenge Pro Christian Pancione 76

32 Carrera Cup Pro Michael Almond 77

33 Carrera Cup Pro Aaron Love 78

34 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Brett Boulton 84

35 Sprint Challenge Pro Ollie Shannon 88

36 Team – PCM Pro-Am Jesse Hammond 89

37 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Emanuel Palyaris 91

38 Carrera Cup Pro Joey Mawson 96

39 Carrera Cup Pro Dale Wood 100

40 Carrera Cup Pro Cameron Hill 111

41 Sprint Challenge Pro-Am Graham Williams 131

42 Carrera Cup Pro Max Vidau 777

43 Legends Pro Alex Davison 911

44 Intl All-stars Pro Jaxon Evans 912