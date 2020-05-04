LATEST

Ambrose ‘looking at options’ to get back into motorsport

Simon Chapman

Monday 4th May, 2020 - 6:00am

Marcos Ambrose says he’s ‘looking at options’ for a return to motorsport

Two-time Supercars champion Marcos Ambrose says he’s looking at ways to get back into motorsport, which could see him back behind the wheel.

Ambrose, who won the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship in 2003 and ‘04 (né V8 Supercars), recently made a one-off appearance in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

Racing a Pirtek-backed Ford Mustang, Ambrose carried an almost identical colour scheme to his 2004 championship-winning Ford Falcon BA, which is currently being restored.

The Eseries wildcard was Ambrose’s first high-profile appearance in the sport since 2015 when he last raced in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship as a co-driver.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, Ambrose said he is investigating opportunities in the sport.

“I’m well positioned now to get back into motorsport in some capacity,” said Ambrose.

“I am looking at options and I’m looking at opportunities as they present.

“I’m in no rush to do anything at all. I do miss the circuit and I miss the friends there and sort of miss the environment and the culture of racing.

“I don’t want to be invisible, I’m not hiding in Tasmania,” he added.

“I’m just living my life down here and it’s taking me where it’s taking me.

“If the opportunity or something pops up that gets me back into race in some capacity, I’d certainly love to look at all things.”

Asked whether opportunities in Supercars might be forthcoming, Ambrose replied, “Maybe, you never know.”

Now 43 years old, Ambrose said he’ll reassess his options in the sport once the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have tapered off.

“(Motorsport) is going through a pretty tough time right now with the COVID crisis,” said Ambrose.

“So let’s just see how everything shakes out and settles down and everyone can get their life back to normal and the businesses can come back to normal and we’ll look at it.”

