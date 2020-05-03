VIDEO: McLaughlin reacts to wild iRace finish

Scott McLaughlin reacts to his remarkable win in the final race of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
I mean it’s virtual, but we are race drivers and we want to win.. as you can see in this video, any win makes you pretty happy! @IndyCar @IMS @Team_Penske @PenskeESports @PirtekAUS @PIRTEKUSA
Full replay at my twitch account:https://t.co/9ILqQjPKOB pic.twitter.com/omWnfwwi6U
— Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) May 2, 2020
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]