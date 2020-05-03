LATEST

VIDEO: McLaughlin reacts to wild iRace finish > View

McLaughlin wins Indianapolis iRace in a ‘Bradbury’ > View

De Pasquale moots format change to curb Eseries carnage > View

Suzuki re-signs Mir on multi-year deal > View

EXTRACT WEEK: Motor racing is dangerous > View

VIDEO: How does an F1 car generate downforce? > View

Seamer: Traversing borders key to resuming Supercars season > View

Miller’s manager: ‘Natural’ to be promoted to Ducati factory team > View

ON THIS DAY: May 2 > View

McLaughlin: Whincup Eseries effort shows why he is a champion > View

Brawn expands on 'challenging' logistics of Austria restart > View

Hungaroring aiming to hold F1 race behind closed doors > View

Home » News » IndyCar » VIDEO: McLaughlin reacts to wild iRace finish

VIDEO: McLaughlin reacts to wild iRace finish

By

Sunday 3rd May, 2020 - 8:34am

Share:

LinkedIn

Scott McLaughlin reacts to his remarkable win in the final race of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

More IndyCar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com