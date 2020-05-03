ON THIS DAY: May 3

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2017, it was confirmed that the SuperUtes Series’ debut would be delayed until the following year.

The series’ predecessor, V8 Utes were given a reprieve in the form of another season as work to homologate the SuperUtes continued.

SuperUtes were set to debut at the Townsville round in 2017, however then-Supercars managing director Matt Braid admitted that it was an ambitious launch date.

“I would have loved to have seen them on the grid (at Townsville) with a full field, but equally too you don’t want to do that for the sake of it,” Braid said to Speedcafe.com at the time.

2018: SuperUtes shelved until 2018, V8 Utes to continue

Supercars has confirmed its new SuperUtes series has been delayed until 2018 with the existing V8 Utes platform to continue for another season.

2019: Mostert facing ‘very tough’ decision on 2020 plans

Chaz Mostert has admitted he is facing ‘a very tough decision’ as he evaluates whether to stay or leave Tickford Racing for 2020.

2016: Nissan confirms Kelly/Ingall Enduro Cup pairing

V8 Supercars comeback king Russell Ingall will join Rick Kelly at Nissan Motorsport for this year’s Pirtek Enduro Cup, the team has announced.

2015: Davison denies Lowndes in Barbagallo finale

Will Davison mounted a late charge to score a surprise win for Erebus Motorsport in a Barbagallo finale dominated by tyre strategy.

2012: Engine rule changes in place for Barbagallo

V8 Supercars has moved to stamp-out complex fuel saving techniques by adding to its technical regulations in time for this weekend’s Trading Post Perth Challenge.

