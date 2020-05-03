Hamilton: Ferrari feeling ‘a short-term thing’

Lewis Hamilton has addressed questioning about a possible move from Mercedes to Ferrari by describing the experience of winning with the Scuderia as a “short-term kind of thing”.

While Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have signed contracts which tie them to Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull Racing respectively for multiple Formula 1 seasons more, Hamilton is, theoretically, a free agent beyond 2020.

The Briton has nevertheless been unequivocal about his desire to remain at the Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team in the face of rumours that he might defect to one of its biggest rivals.

Asked now on Sky Sports F1 if he has a desire to try and win for Ferrari, Hamilton responded, “I think that’s like a short-term kind of thing.

“If you look at all drivers who have driven for Ferrari, obviously it’s an incredible team and obviously the car’s always beautiful red. I have got red on my helmet. Red is the colour of passion or love or whatever you want say.

“But what Mercedes have done for all their drivers – even Sir Stirling Moss was still a part of the team – they honour that and you become a part of a legacy and a life-long partner, which I think is super appealing.”

In what was a joint interview alongside Team Principal Toto Wolff, Hamilton said that he was relaxed about the negotiation process despite any perception that it is taking an excessive period of time to finalise.

“We haven’t sat down and talked yet,” stated Hamilton.

“I don’t stress and I trust Toto, and we have that trust between us.

“We’ve told each other what our goals are, what our aims are, our commitments. I don’t ever feel there’s necessarily always a rush.”

The 35-year-old, who has six world championships to his name, also noted that his next contract could well be his last.

“I’m going into potentially my last period of time in my sport and of course you want to maximise financially but it’s more about results,” explained Hamilton.

Sebastian Vettel holds the Ferrari seat that Hamilton would take in the event of a move, and indications from the German driver and his boss, Mattia Binotto, is that both parties wish for the relationship to continue.

If it does, the contract would likely be signed before racing resumes following the outbreak of COVID-19, according to Vettel himself.

F1 is looking to return to competition at Red Bull Ring on July 3-5, potentially with a second race at the Austrian circuit on the following weekend.