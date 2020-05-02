LATEST

VIDEO: How does an F1 car generate downforce?

Saturday 2nd May, 2020 - 3:30pm

Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team’s Mike Elliott explains through simple experiments how lift (or downforce) is generated.

