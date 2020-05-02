LATEST

Supercars to hold virtual race for celebrities > View

Midweek races possible as Fox Sports steers Supercars scheduling > View

Respected Formula Ford figure Peter Larner dies > View

Motorsport Quiz - the last decade of the 24 Hours of Le Mans > View

Motorsport to resume in NT this month > View

AIS releases framework for resumption of sport > View

LIVE STREAM: F1, WRC, Supercars stars in Racing Local, Round 1 > View

EXTRACT WEEK: It’s Stallone on the phone > View

Final lot of rare Moffat memorabilia up for grabs in charity auction > View

Nurburgring dropped for fifth All Stars Eseries round > View

Stone Brothers set to finish Ambrose championship-winning Falcon rebuild > View

Supercars stars join eSeries to support Kiwi businesses > View

Home » News » Supercars » Supercars to hold virtual race for celebrities

Supercars to hold virtual race for celebrities

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 2nd May, 2020 - 7:55am

Share:

LinkedIn

Supercars will hold a celebrity virtual race at Mount Panorama

Supercars will hold a virtual race for celebrities at Bathurst this month.

Inspired by the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries, the celebrity event will take place on May 12 and is set to feature a host of sports stars from across Australia and potentially New Zealand.

The field could also include Supercars team owners and members of the television production.

“We’re putting together a list of people who we want to include for a celebrity race,” Nathan Prendergast, Supercars General Manager Television and Content, told Supercars’ official website.

“Essentially the plan is to get our friends from other sporting codes and anyone who is keen to come and play with us.

“We’ve got interest from a couple of people in the All Blacks, so far locked in we have an AFL grand final representative, we’ve got two Australian cricketers, we’ve got a couple of team owners and we’ve got some Supercars television people involved.

“So there’s about a dozen already on the list and we’re looking to get a couple from the NRL as well, anyone who really is interested in having a run.”

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries was put on by Supercars to fill the gap in its calendar caused by the COVID-19 pandemic with four rounds 10 completed thus far.

It has, for the most part, seen all of the regulars of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship plus wildcards from other series race against each other, and IndyCar has taken a similar approach with its iRacing Challenge.

The celebrity Supercars event is more akin to Formula 1’s virtual grands prix, in which fields have comprised a smattering of F1 competitors mixed with stars from several other sports/disciplines such as Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, England allrounder Ben Stokes, World Rally Champion Petter Solberg, and Supercars’ own Andre Heimgartner.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries continues next Wednesday night from 18:00 AEST at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com