ON THIS DAY: May 2

On this day in 2018, Ross Brawn stated that the stewards were correct to reprimand both Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen after their infamous clash in Azerbaijan.

Following the crash, which ended the then team-mates’ races and drew an apology from both drivers to the Red Bull team, Brawn was wary that Ricciardo had been a passenger in the incident after the drivers had chosen their braking lines.

“I would like to highlight a technical point. Once Daniel had settled for his line, and Max had changed direction blocking that line, the Australian became a passenger,” said Brawn.

2018: F1 boss says stewards right to reprimand Ricciardo

Formula 1’s managing director of motorsports believes stewards were right to reprimand Daniel Ricciardo following his race ending crash with team-mate Max Verstappen at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

2016: Crash robs McLaughlin of double STCC podium

Kiwi Scott McLaughlin’s impressive run in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship opener at the Skövde airport circuit came to an abrupt finish.

2015: Winterbottom takes points lead with second win

Mark Winterbottom moved into the lead of the V8 Supercars Championship with back-to-back race victories on Saturday at Barbagallo.

2014: Erebus assessing options amid sponsor struggle

Ryan Maddison has confirmed that switching manufacturers is a possibility for Erebus Motorsport next season as the team works to secure its future.

2013: Ricciardo edging closer to Red Bull F1 seat

Speculation that Australian Daniel Ricciardo is in the box seat to replace countryman Mark Webber at Red Bull Racing has intensified following praise from controversial team advisor Dr Helmut Marko.

