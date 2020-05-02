Midweek races possible as Fox Sports steers Supercars scheduling

Supercars is considering introducing midweek twilight races as organiser work with Fox Sports to find ideal broadcast windows when the championship returns.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is in the midst of a coronavirus-induced break, which has resulted in the postponement of three events in 2020.

The Tyrepower Tasmania Super400, ITM Auckland Super400, and Pirtek Perth SuperNight have all been postponed to yet-to-be-confirmed dates.

The Truck Assist Winton Super400 on June 5-7 is also in doubt with a decision on whether the Townsville 400 over June 26-28 will go ahead expected to come in mid-May.

Like AFL, NRL, and the numerous sporting codes across Australia affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Supercars is looking to reschedule events when and resume broadcasting once it is safe to do so.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said organisers will work with broadcaster Fox Sports to find suitable broadcast windows to maximise viewership.

Earlier this week NASCAR announced it would host midweek races with its schedule set to restart in mid-May.

Asked whether a similar approach of midweek races could be taken by Supercars, Seamer replied, “Absolutely, everything is under consideration.

“That’s why we’re taking a little bit more time and being more considered in our approach to making any announcements so that we can work through every available option.”

Seamer said broadcaster Fox Sports – which also broadcasts AFL and NRL – would work with Supercars to find ‘clear air’ amid the other sporting codes also looking for television time.

“A big part of that is working with Fox (Sports) in particular who have a very good understanding of who is doing what and when,” Seamer added.

“They, as you would expect as a key broadcast partner, have a big role and say in how we go racing, but also they have so much visibility of all the activity.

“They can help guide us through some of those ideas and give us some clear direction on what they think will work to help us to find some clear air time.

“We’ll work with Fox to get into the details of not just when we go racing but how we go racing and at what time of day.

“If they can help us find what they deem to be better air time for our fans in better clear air then we’ll work with them on that.”

An update on the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is expected to come in mid-May.

Last month Seamer confirmed television rights negotiations were ongoing amid the coronavirus pandemic.