LATEST

Respected Formula Ford figure Peter Larner dies > View

Motorsport Quiz - the last decade of the 24 Hours of Le Mans > View

Motorsport to resume in NT this month > View

AIS releases framework for resumption of sport > View

LIVE STREAM: F1, WRC, Supercars stars in Racing Local, Round 1 > View

EXTRACT WEEK: It’s Stallone on the phone > View

Final lot of rare Moffat memorabilia up for grabs in charity auction > View

Nurburgring dropped for fifth All Stars Eseries round > View

Stone Brothers set to finish Ambrose championship-winning Falcon rebuild > View

Supercars stars join eSeries to support Kiwi businesses > View

ON THIS DAY: May 1 > View

NASCAR announces rapid-fire return to racing > View

Home » News » National » Respected Formula Ford figure Peter Larner dies

Respected Formula Ford figure Peter Larner dies

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 1st May, 2020 - 8:31pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Peter Larner

Peter Larner, whose engines powered a number of future Supercars champions in their formative years in car racing, has passed away.

Larner was well-respected in Formula Ford circles as an engine builder, and his products were used in the category by the likes of Mark Webber, Craig Lowndes, Marcos Ambrose, and Mark Winterbottom.

Noted for his sportsmanship as a mechanic in that paddock, he was also an accomplished driver in his own right having won the Australian Formula 2 Championship in an Elfin 700 in 1977.

Larner Engines, now run by son Jamie, remains active in Historic racing.

It also still enjoys the engine building services of Hans Stromer, who worked for Larner decades ago when his mechanics business operated next door to his Melbourne service station.

Larner battled illness in recent years before dying on Thursday night.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Larner, a legend of Australian Formula Ford and Australian motorsport in general,” read a statement from the Formula Ford Association (FFA).

“Peter was part of the Australian Formula Ford community since its formative years, becoming one of the nation’s most notable engine builders.

“Peter will be deeply missed by our entire community. We would like to send our condolences to his family in this difficult time.”

Speedcafe.com joins the FFA in extending those condolences to Larner’s family and friends.

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com