Red Bull Junior Doohan joins All Stars Eseries

Aspiring Formula 1 driver Jack Doohan, son of motorcycling legend Mick Doohan, is set for a BP Supercars All Stars Eseries wildcard appearance.

The 17-year-old backed by Red Bull will race a Holden ZB Commodore in Round 5 of the Eseries under the Red Bull Holden Racing Team banner.

Doohan will run an almost identical livery and #33 as run by Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen who contested Round 2 of the Eseries.

Next week’s racing takes place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, home of the Belgian Grand Prix, and the Nürburgring on the Grand Prix layout.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the Red Bull Holden team for the night,” said Doohan.

“The race is at Spa which is one of my favourite circuits and a new challenge driving a V8 Supercar so it’s going to be an awesome night.

“I’ve done quite a bit of iRacing with Shane (van Gisbergen) just in hosted online races.

“It’s been great to be able to race with him and obviously he will be really quick in the Eseries like he is in all our online races, so hopefully I can get in some practice and get up to speed.

“Previously at Spa I finished on the podium in Euroformula last year which was quite a good weekend.

“The long straights and the tight Sector 2 makes for some great racing and it’s one of my favourite tracks.”

Like most drivers around the world, Doohan’s season has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Doohan was set to step up to the FIA Formula 3 Championship with HWA Racelab. Last year Doohan finished runner-up in the Formula 3 Asian Championship and also contested the Euroformula Open Championship.

Round 5 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway on May 6 at 18:00 AEST.