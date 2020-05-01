LATEST

Doubts form over Hungarian GP due to government restrictions > View

Red Bull Junior Doohan joins All Stars Eseries > View

Ambrose: Legends races a possible progression for Eseries > View

LIVE STREAM: ARG eSport Cup from Catalunya > View

VIDEO: Tander laps Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Formula 3 > View

EXTRACT WEEK: The blind man > View

GALLERY: Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum > View

BUCKET LIST: Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum > View

Superlicence criteria under review for Super2, S5000 > View

VIDEO: Science of Supercars, How do you make a car slippery? > View

McLaughlin continues Pirtek celebrations in IndyCar iRacing Challenge > View

ON THIS DAY: April 30 > View

Home » 0 - News » Supercars » Red Bull Junior Doohan joins All Stars Eseries

Red Bull Junior Doohan joins All Stars Eseries

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 1st May, 2020 - 8:31am

Share:

LinkedIn

Jack Doohan

Aspiring Formula 1 driver Jack Doohan, son of motorcycling legend Mick Doohan, is set for a BP Supercars All Stars Eseries wildcard appearance.

The 17-year-old backed by Red Bull will race a Holden ZB Commodore in Round 5 of the Eseries under the Red Bull Holden Racing Team banner.

Doohan will run an almost identical livery and #33 as run by Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen who contested Round 2 of the Eseries.

Next week’s racing takes place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, home of the Belgian Grand Prix, and the Nürburgring on the Grand Prix layout.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the Red Bull Holden team for the night,” said Doohan.

Jack Doohan is a member of the Red Bull Junior Team

“The race is at Spa which is one of my favourite circuits and a new challenge driving a V8 Supercar so it’s going to be an awesome night.

“I’ve done quite a bit of iRacing with Shane (van Gisbergen) just in hosted online races.

“It’s been great to be able to race with him and obviously he will be really quick in the Eseries like he is in all our online races, so hopefully I can get in some practice and get up to speed.

“Previously at Spa I finished on the podium in Euroformula last year which was quite a good weekend.

“The long straights and the tight Sector 2 makes for some great racing and it’s one of my favourite tracks.”

Like most drivers around the world, Doohan’s season has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Doohan was set to step up to the FIA Formula 3 Championship with HWA Racelab. Last year Doohan finished runner-up in the Formula 3 Asian Championship and also contested the Euroformula Open Championship.

READ MORE: How Jack Doohan is preparing for 2020

Round 5 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway on May 6 at 18:00 AEST.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com