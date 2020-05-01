Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
In 2010, a substantial accident in the Mini Challenge at Queensland Raceway brought a halt to proceedings.
Kain Magro and Sarah Harley had made contact coming into Turn 6, which sent Magro into a series of rolls before the car was launched into the spectator area.
Two spectators were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident. Magro also took a precautionary visit to hospital for tests.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 1.
2010: Major Mini accident at Queensland Raceway
A major Mini Challenge accident has injured two spectators and brought a halt to proceedings at Queensland Raceway in Ipswich today.
2017: Red Bull to investigate Ricciardo’s fiery brake failure
Red Bull will investigate a brake failure that saw Daniel Ricciardo’s Russian Grand Prix come to a premature end after a fire broke out on his RB13.
2016: McLaughlin stars in STCC qualifying
Scott McLaughlin produced an impressive display in qualifying on his debut appearance in the opening round of the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship in Sweden.
2012: Mark Webber in a fresh round of Ferrari rumours
Australian Formula 1 ace Mark Webber has been linked to Ferrari for the second time in as many years.
2011: Top three drivers reprimanded for burn outs
Jamie Whincup, Jason Bright and Garth Tander have received a reprimand for doing burnouts on the front straight at Barbagallo Raceway.
