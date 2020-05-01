ON THIS DAY: May 1

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

2010: Major Mini accident at Queensland Raceway

A major Mini Challenge accident has injured two spectators and brought a halt to proceedings at Queensland Raceway in Ipswich today.

2017: Red Bull to investigate Ricciardo’s fiery brake failure

Red Bull will investigate a brake failure that saw Daniel Ricciardo’s Russian Grand Prix come to a premature end after a fire broke out on his RB13.

2016: McLaughlin stars in STCC qualifying

Scott McLaughlin produced an impressive display in qualifying on his debut appearance in the opening round of the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship in Sweden.

2012: Mark Webber in a fresh round of Ferrari rumours

Australian Formula 1 ace Mark Webber has been linked to Ferrari for the second time in as many years.

2011: Top three drivers reprimanded for burn outs

Jamie Whincup, Jason Bright and Garth Tander have received a reprimand for doing burnouts on the front straight at Barbagallo Raceway.

