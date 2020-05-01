Motorsport to resume in NT this month

The Northern Territory will be the first Australian state/territory where motorsport will resume following the outbreak of COVID-19, later this month.

The territory government has confirmed that motorsport may take place again from May 15, amid a broader easing of social distancing restrictions in the Top End.

Motorsport Australia has been lobbying governments in a bid to restart the sport, as reported by Speedcafe.com earlier this week, and Michael Smith, its Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations, hailed the news.

“We’ve worked closely with Motorsports NT in this case and we are thrilled that motorsport can return as of 15 May in the Northern Territory,” said Smith.

“The return of motorsport to the Territory ahead of some other sports is a terrific show of faith in our plans and we are now looking to make sure that the rest of the country can see a return of events in the near future.

“Our CEO Eugene Arocca, along with many of our hard working staff members, remain in constant contact with governments across the country and hope to be able to see others replicate the Northern Territory’s position in the coming weeks.”

Competitors and officials will need to adhere to stringent health and safety guidelines.

Motorsport Australia will be providing event organisers with advice as to how to adhere to the restrictions which will be imposed by the Northern Territory Government, including the recommendation that participants use the Federal Government’s COVIDSafe mobile phone app.

The Northern Territory’s borders remain effectively closed to non-essential travellers, who must complete 14 days of quarantine upon arrival.

The measure all but precludes any national level motorsport from taking place in the territory, including the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown which is scheduled for July 17-19, for as long as it remains in place.

A framework guiding the return of sport in Australia more broadly was released this afternoon.