Final lot of rare Moffat memorabilia up for grabs in charity auction

A final group of four rare Allan Moffat-signed pieces of advertising material have been put up for individual auction in Speedcafe.com’s monthly charity event for Motor Racing Ministries through partner Lloyds Auctions.

A decision to put these final four pieces up for sale came on the back of four similar pieces being sold for $1675 after a fantastic response to last month’s auction.

Fans have the opportunity to bid on the items until 19:00 AEST on May 12. CLICK HERE to bid.

The framed A4 ads from the 1970s highlight a unique period in Australian motorsport and media.

The first advertisement is in colour and features the back right quarter panel of Moffat’s XA Falcon coupe he drove to victory in the Hardie-Ferodo 1000 with Ian ‘Pete’ Geoghegan in 1973.

The second advertisement was created by Motorcraft and features Moffat’s famous #33 Brut Falcon.

The third advertisement was produced by BP and features Moffat’s #9 Trans-Am Mustang and the Lola T300 of former open-wheel star Brian Muir.

The final ad was also produced by BP and highlight’s Moffat as “Australia’s most outstanding young driver because of his determination, dedication and innovation”.

The pieces measure 39cm x 31cm, including a black wooden block frame with white matting.

All the pieces were personally signed by Moffat earlier this year in Melbourne with the help of Phil Grant from Allan Moffat Motorsport Memorabilia.

Moffat is a legend of Australian touring car racing having won both what is now known as the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 and the national touring car championship four times respectively.

Moffat was presented with an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1978 and was inducted in the Supercars Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame in 2018.

The advertisements were recently obtained by Speedcafe.com owner Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray, who had Moffat personally sign them with the understanding they would be put up for auction for Motor Racing Ministries.

Murray said that fans who missed out on winning one of the Moffat pieces last month will now have one more chance to secure a piece of Australian motorsport history.

“The reaction we got from the first four Allan Moffat pieces we auctioned last month was outstanding so we thought we would strike again while the iron was hot,” said Murray.

“These are the final four advertisement pieces in the collection and really are a cool piece of Australian motorsport history.

“We are so grateful to ‘Moff’ for personally signing all these pieces. He is such a legend of our sport and these pieces will only go up in value.

“There are no more after these, so fans can go hard at it.”

One hundred percent of proceeds from these rare pieces of Australian motorsport memorabilia will be going to Motor Racing Ministries because of a generous zero percent buyer’s premium from Lloyds Auctions.

The role and function of the motorsport chaplains goes unrecognised for much of the time as they help guide drivers, teams, officials, volunteers, the public, and families through many critical times when there are severe accidents or injury as a result of competition.

“We were delighted with the result of last month’s auction and when ‘Crusher’ said he had four more prints remaining I couldn’t believe it,” said Rev Garry Coleman (OAM), who heads Motor Racing Ministries.

“If we could match last month’s result that would be amazing.

“We have to thank Allan for his support and to everyone at Allan Moffat Motorsport Memorabilia for their help on getting the items signed.

“These monthly auctions really have some momentum now and we have to thank Speedcafe.com and Lloyds Auctions for their incredible work.”

This is the sixth monthly charity auction held in conjunction with Speedcafe.com to raise money for Motor Racing Ministries and is an extension of Lloyds Auctions’ incredible recent commitment to bushfire relief.

The first auction of two tyres from Jamie Whincup’s 2009 championship-winning car raised $4700, four rare Michelin posters brought in $2136, a one-of-a-kind front guard from Craig Lowndes 2009 Vodafone Supercar reached $1250, four signed Bob Jane posters raised $587 and the first four Allan Moffat ads returned $1675.

If anyone has a unique item they would like to donate to one of these monthly auctions, please contact us at [email protected]