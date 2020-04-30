LATEST

VIDEO: Tander laps Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Formula 3

Thursday 30th April, 2020 - 6:30pm

Go on-board with Bathurst 1000 winner and Supercars champion Garth Tander for a Formula 3 lap of Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ahead of tonight’s ARG eSport Cup.

