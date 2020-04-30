Superlicence criteria under review for Super2, S5000

Motorsport Australia is currently reviewing the Superlicence criteria regarding series such as Dunlop Super2 and VHT Australian S5000.

Drivers competing in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship must hold a Motorsport Australia Superlicence under the scheme which was introduced from the commencement of the 2017 season.

The Superlicence is granted to applicants who meet any of four on-track criteria and are at least 17 years of age, one of those criteria being a top six finish in the preceding year’s Super2 Series (extended up to the top eight depending on how many existing Superlicence holders finish in the top six).

Another is the accumulation of 13 Superlicence points in the previous five years, with victory in the Super2 Series counting for 12 points, runners-up receiving 10, third in the standings receiving eight, and a stepdown of one point per position thereafter until a point is paid to each driver who finishes ninth and beyond.

See below for full criteria

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca has advised that the Superlicence criteria are currently under review amid a submission from Supercars.

“We regularly review the Superlicence categorisations, and I know that we received some submissions from Supercars late last year around that,” Arocca told Speedcafe.com.

“We’d already started the process for reviewing the Superlicence points, particularly for Super2.

“I do believe that there is opportunity there to upgrade the points around those particular categories, including also S5000; that’s something we’re also looking at.

“So, as it turns out, we’re talking to Supercars during the week and that’ll be one of the topics for discussion.”

S5000 is already listed as being eligible for Superlicence points, in addition to its status as the Gold Star championship following the reinstatement of that title this year.

Under the current system, points are paid to S5000 competitors from seven for the champion down to one for seventh in the standings, although last year’s two rounds did not constitute a formal series.

The Motorsport Australia system is based on the FIA’s own Super Licence for the Formula 1 World Championship, with the Supercars Championship being one of several series in which drivers may earn points.

Arocca added that Australia’s governing body regularly reviews its Superlicence criteria with an eye to implications for eligibility for the Supercars Championship.

“We are regularly reviewing, and adjusting, and tweaking, as the FIA does on its Super Licences, to make sure that there’s an opportunity for people to feed up to our premier category, being Supercars,” he said.

“I can’t give detail, but there are ongoing discussions around not only the Superlicence points, but the categories and the specific points available to them.”

Superlicence eligibility would be one of multiple hurdles standing in the way of any notion of adding Super2 entries to the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Excerpt from Motorsport Australia Superlicence Endorsement Application/Renewal 2020 form

In order to qualify for a Motorsport Australia Superlicence, please confirm that you are 17 years of age or above, and additionally comply with one of the following:

1. Hold a minimum of an International C Circuit Racing Licence, have accumulated a minimum of 13 points under either the FIA or Motorsport Australia Superlicence points system during the five (5) years prior to the application for a Motorsport Australia Superlicence.

OR

2. Have competed in a minimum of three (3) rounds of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship within the last five (5) years

OR

3. Hold a minimum of a Gold FIA Driver categorisation.

OR

4. Be one of the first six (6) of the final classification of the previous year’s Super 2 Series. If one (1) or more driver/s currently holding a Motorsport Australia Superlicence are within the first six of the final classification, eligibility for a Motorsport Australia Superlicence would be extended up to the first eight (8) of the final classification of the series.

