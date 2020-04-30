Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2011, Supercars drivers were warned that post-race burn-out celebrations were banned.

Drivers were reminded of this during their briefing at Wanneroo Raceway (nee: Barbagallo) ahead of the Perth round.

Steven Johnson didn’t agree with the ban, “To be honest, I don’t understand. I understand the TV scheduling and its constraints, but we’re being told to drive around and put our hand out the window and wave. Not many people think that’s exciting.”

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 30.

2011: Post-race burn-outs officially outlawed

2018: Ricciardo, Verstappen apologise to Red Bull after clash

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have apologised to the Red Bull team following their costly clash in the closing stages of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

2015: Formula 1 admits to leaked 2016 draft calendar

A working calendar of events for the 2016 Formula 1 season has been leaked, according to the sport’s official website.

2014: Ambrose/Mears cop fines for Richmond fracas

NASCAR has issued Marcos Ambrose with a $25,000 fine after he punched rival Casey Mears soon after the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond.

2013: Triple Eight: ‘Anything possible’ in Casey Stoner’s V8 title tilt

Casey Stoner’s Triple Eight race engineer John Russell believes that winning the 2013 Dunlop Series isn’t beyond the realms of possibility for the motorcycle convert.

