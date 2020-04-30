McLaughlin continues Pirtek celebrations in IndyCar iRacing Challenge

Following on from Marcos Ambrose, fellow two-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin will run a celebratory Pirtek livery in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge finale.

While the coronavirus pandemic has delayed its 40th anniversary celebrations around the world, Pirtek has expanded its presence into online competitions.

Earlier this week Ambrose raced alongside McLaughlin in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries in a Pirtek-backed Ford Mustang carrying #40 to celebrate the anniversary.

Now McLaughlin will don #40 on his virtual Dallara IR-18 in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge, which concludes on May 3 (4:30 AEST) with the Indianapolis 175 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pirtek will also back Team Penske pilot Brad Keselowski in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.