GALLERY: Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum

Thursday 30th April, 2020 - 4:00pm

Located in Birmingham, Alabama, the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum is recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest motorcycle collection.

With more than 1600 motorcycles spanning over 100 years of production, the Barber collection represents 200 different manufacturers from 20 countries.

It is a place that should be added to your Bucket List if you are an automotive fan, especially of the two-wheeled variety.

CLICK HERE to check out this week’s Bucket List and discover more.

